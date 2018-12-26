Some old bills to get new look in West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some bills that failed in the West Virginia Legislature last year will get a fresh perspective in the upcoming session with the appointment of lawmakers to several key positions.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael has tapped Dr. Tom Takubo of Kanawha County as the Senate's new majority leader and Patricia Rucker of Jefferson County to head the Senate Education Committee.

Carmichael wants to take another look at bills that would provide free community and technical college for in-state residents and establish an intermediate court system.

Both bills passed the Senate last year but died in the House of Delegates.

Among the appointments made by new House Speaker Roger Hanshaw were Taylor County Delegate Amy Summers as majority leader, Danny Hamrick of Harrison County as education committee chairman, and Eric Householder of Berkeley County as finance committee chairman.