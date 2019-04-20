Some items off the table as House takes up state budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers preparing for debate on the state's $42.7 billion budget have submitted more than 1,300 amendments to the July 1 fiscal year spending plan — but several of the more contentious issues facing the Legislature appear to be off the table for now.

Democratic leaders have barred consideration of amendments dealing with the potential legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts. They've also made clear that any serious discussion of new taxes should wait until later in the legislative session.

House budget debate begins Monday at the Statehouse.

The plan includes more than $200 million in additional state assistance for public schools in anticipation of changes in the formula for distributing that aid. Those changes, however, won't be debated until later.