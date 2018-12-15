Some USM students want library renamed, citing segregation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Some students at the University of Southern Mississippi want to consider renaming the school's main library, citing the namesake's history of supporting segregration.

Student Government Association Senator Jarrod Colley told a November meeting that he was concerned that the library was named for longtime President William McCain, who led the school when Clyde Kennard was denied admission.

Kennard was a black U.S. Army veteran denied admission multiple times in the 1950s. In 1960, Kennard was falsely convicted of helping steal chicken feed. While imprisoned, he was diagnosed with cancer but denied proper treatment until critically ill. Kennard died in 1963 at 36.

The Hattiesburg American reports the Student Government Association has formed a committee to study how buildings were named. College Board trustees would ultimately have to rename the library.

___

Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com