Shop serves coffee, food, business experience for students
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — What looks like a coffee shop at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is actually a laboratory of sorts for business students.
Stedman's Cafe has operated on the university's south campus for more than three years, providing part-time jobs for students and supervisory experience for some of them.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that business faculty member Ben Smith uses the cafe as a laboratory: Students examine large data sets from Stedman's to study the business and make recommendations on prices and staffing. Among the figures: 12-ounce brewed coffee (355 milliliters) is the most popular item, with more than 5,400 cups sold since opening.
By the end of January, Stedman's had generated a profit over three years of more than $71,000. Much of it went toward scholarships and student travel.
