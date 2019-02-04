Seton Hall taps Iona College head as new president

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall University has appointed the current head of Iona College to be its next president.

The school's board of regents voted to appoint Joseph Nyre, who has served as Iona's president since 2011. The appointment was announced Monday.

Nyre replaces Mary Meehan, who has served as Seton Hall's interim president since 2017.

Nyre is a Wisconsin native who earned post-graduate degrees from the universities of Missouri and Kansas as well as Harvard University Medical School. He has practiced as a psychologist in academic, clinical and private settings.

During his tenure at Iona, he oversaw the tripling of the New Rochelle, New York-based school's endowment.

Nyre will assume the Seton Hall presidency on Aug. 1.