Sessions visits Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In a visit to his home state, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured Auburn University's research programs related to public safety.

University officials said Sessions visited the two programs on Friday.

The university says Sessions heard a presentation at the Harrison School of Pharmacy about research to combat the national opioid epidemic. He also toured a program at Auburn's College of Veterinary Medicine that aims to maximize dogs' ability to detect chemical, biological and explosive threats.

Sessions is scheduled to speak Monday in Birmingham at the Justice Department's National Public Safety Partnership Symposium.