Second Utah facility for troubled teens closes in a month

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (AP) — A company that runs treatment centers for troubled youth is closing a second Utah facility as officials investigate claims of sexual abuse, violence and several other issues with staff at a different facility.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Sequel Youth and Family Services said in a statement last week that Mount Pleasant Academy in central Utah will be shut down within the next month.

The decision comes days after the company announced the closing of the Red Rock Canyon School in St. George after reports of sexual abuse and violence involving students and staffers.

Sequel said its decision to close Mount Pleasant Academy is not connected to Red Rock or staffing issues but was based on low enrollment.

Mount Pleasant Academy is advertised as a 16-bed treatment center.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com