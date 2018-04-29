Search for Tuskegee University president down to 2

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — The search for a new president of Tuskegee University is down to two people.

The historically black school in east Alabama says Lilly McNair and Jack Thomas are the remaining two finalists to replace Brian Johnson, who was fired last year.

McNair is the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wagner College on New York's Staten Island. She's a clinical psychologist by training with a doctorate from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Thomas is president of Western Illinois University. He studied English as an undergraduate at Alabama A&M University and earned a doctorate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Charlotte Morris has served as Tuskegee's president on an interim basis since Johnson's removal. Trustees are expected to select a permanent replacement on May 4.