Search continues for Lehi teacher missing on a camping trip

LEHI, Utah (AP) — Authorities continue to search for a Lehi teacher who went missing on a camping trip.

Summit County Sheriff's officials say 66-year-old Ray Humpherys of South Jordan was camping with his family during an annual trip near Hidden Lake in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Humpherys is a physical education teacher at Eagle Crest Elementary School in Lehi.

The Daily Herald reports that Humpherys said he was going down to the lake to get water for the campfire about 10 p.m. Wednesday and didn't return.

Crews from Summit, Wasatch and Davis counties along a Civil Air Patrol plane and a Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter have been looking for Humphries since Thursday, joined by search dogs and horseback teams.

DPS divers also have unsuccessfully searched Hidden Lake.

