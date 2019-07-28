Schools raise pay, offer incentives to attract bus drivers

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana school districts are raising pay to keep and attract bus drivers.

Doug Thorne, chief of staff at Elkhart Community Schools, says there's a significant shortage of people in the U.S. who have a commercial driver's license.

The Elkhart Truth reports that a new driver will get $19.99 per hour after 55 days in Elkhart. The top rate is $22.47 per hour. There's also a $250 bonus per semester under certain conditions.

Michelle Ivey says she's grateful for the raise but would like an increase in field trip pay, which is $13.25 per hour. In Goshen, field trip pay is going up to $15 per hour. Bus drivers who are accident-free will get a Goshen safety jacket.

The Concord district has set pay at $23 per hour for the most experienced drivers.