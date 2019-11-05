Schools offer certification for employability skills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say programs at Murray State University and Bluegrass Community and Technical College offer a certification ensuring graduates have essential employability skills that employers say are often lacking.

A statement from the Council on Postsecondary Education says the Essential Employability Qualities certification tells employers that academic programs integrate skills into the curriculum including communication, collaboration, problem solving and ethics.

The statement says two programs at Murray State are certified as is one program at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Officials say four other campuses are pursuing certification in at least three programs: Kentucky State University, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson says skills like communication and problem solving are essential for graduates to have successful careers.