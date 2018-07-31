School's water OK after testing for chemical contamination

BAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials say chemical contamination in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula has missed an elementary school's drinking water well.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports the state Department of Environmental Quality tested Blair Elementary School's well for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, after a chemical plume was found nearby.

Grand Traverse County Health Department Environmental Health Director Dan Thorell says samples were returned Monday with no sign of contamination. He says another sample from a nearby private well came in below a federal health advisory level.

The DEQ will test more area homes in August.

The plume is from a former scrap tire site that burned for weeks in the mid-1990s. Firefighters used foam containing PFAS. The chemicals also have been used in manufacturing and thousands of household and consumer products.

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com