School offers dinner for Coast Guard members during shutdown

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island university is offering a free dinner for Coast Guard members and their families affected by the partial federal shutdown.

Roger Williams University says active-duty members of the Coast Guard in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and their families are welcome to the Bristol campus Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump has said he's willing to keep the government closed to get his demands met for funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown entered day 24 on Monday. It has furloughed about 380,000 federal workers and forced an additional 420,000 to work without pay.

The university worked with its food service provider, Bon Appétit Management Company, to plan the dinner.

Interim President Andy Workman says they want to support local families during a difficult time.