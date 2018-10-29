School leaders announce plan for pre-med magnet high school

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo school officials have announced plans for a new high school aimed at preparing students for medical careers.

The district is joining with health care system ProMedica and the University of Toledo to create what school officials are calling The PreMed High School of Toledo.

The Blade reports the goal is to locate the school on a hospital campus. Superintendent Romules Durant says the district hopes to open the school by 2020.

Officials say the school will offer a variety of medical courses and certifications. Those include courses and certifications in phlebotomy, public safety, pharmacy, nursing, exercise and sports medicine, medical bio science, and health information management.

