School district apologizes for sending siblings home alone

PAYSON, Utah (AP) — A Utah school district has apologized for an apparent misunderstanding that led to three students, ages 4, 5 and 6, walking home on their own from an elementary school.

KUTV reports Nebo School District spokeswoman Lana Hiskey wrote in a statement that "This clearly should not have happened."

Shauni Davis dropped her three sons off Thursday morning at Taylor Elementary School. But Davis didn't know there was no preschool for her 4-year-old.

Shortly after returning home, Davis received a phone call saying the kids were on their way back.

Someone at the school mistakenly thought the family lived two doors away. Their home is six blocks from the school, but Davis says the kids had no idea which direction to walk.

Davis' friend stumbled upon the children and returned them to the school, where Davis met her children.

