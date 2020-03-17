School closures impact families as community steps up

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Now that concern about the spread of the coronavirus has shut down schools across Connecticut, tens of thousands of parents are scrambling to find last-minute childcare, meals and support — and they are uncertain how long they will need to look.

Parents and guardians this week turned to local agencies for help only to learn in several cases that regular support systems outside of school, like libraries, youth centers and regional programs, were either scaled back or also shutting down because of the pandemic.

Even the organizations that were still operating, parents discovered, were short on supplies, food and volunteers.

“We know that when school is not in session there is an increase of demand at our pantries and our mobile Foodshare sites. It happens every summer and it happens every school vacation,” Jason Jakubowski, CEO and President of Foodshare, said Friday.

“Hunger affects entire families, not just the school children,” he said. “When you have a situation where a lot of people suddenly find themselves without a meal a day because school is closed, they’re going to end up in our lines and our pantries.”

While Foodshare is committed to helping feed families, Jakubowski said they need more volunteers. Many of the organization’s regular volunteers are with corporate groups that are now limiting travel.

“It’s been very difficult for us over the last few days,” he said. “Our food donors are tremendous — places like Stop and Shop and Hartford Provision Company contacted us and let us know they’ll be there for us if we have a shortage of food — our issue right now is volunteers.”

As soon as they announced closures, school districts across the state from Manchester to Middletown set up plans for meal distributions for their students.

Starting Monday, West Hartford will be offering free bagged breakfasts and lunches to any student in need of a meal. The grab-and-go stations will be set up at seven of the district’s schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Hartford, New Britain and other districts will also be offering meals.

“These Herculean efforts will result in many of our kids’ and families’ most basic needs being met,” West Hartford Superintendent Tom Moore said.

Those unable to find help at the regular locations turned to social media where concerned neighbors in posts on town Facebook groups offered ideas, supplies and even meals to those in need.

College students forced to move back home after their schools were shuttered advertised baby sitting services, while others offered to run errands for nursing home residents afraid of exposing themselves to infection by making a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Heather Franci, 29, of Wallingford, posted on Facebook on Thursday morning that she would send families in need a meal or non-perishable food items if they reached out to her.

“Last night, I was working and I heard a mother concerned about having child care because the kids are out of school and I started thinking about the kids who are on fixed meal plans and won’t be getting them while school is closed,” Franci said. “I’d love to help while I’m in good health and be able.”

Franci recalled being on a fixed meal plan while growing up. Concerns of families across Connecticut wondering how to feed their children, she said, hit close to home.

“I remember there were days that my mom couldn’t give me 40 cents for lunch and teachers would give it to me out of their pocket,” she said. “I know, I’ve been there and I get it. I feel for the kids right now, let alone the parents dealing with child care and this and that.”

Child Care

When municipalities announced that schools would be closing, a contingent of community organizers got to work coordinating child care for families.

On Friday, racial justice organization CTCORE worked with community leaders of color from Bridgeport, Hartford, New Britain and New Haven to take stock of openings in child care centers and track down available spaces that could be re-purposed for child care.

“It definitely is a situation where we need all hands on deck,” said Ashley Blount, deputy director of CTCORE.

A number of churches are also planning collection drives for bottled water and canned goods, Blount said, to help families that end up quarantined or struggling to afford supplies.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not waiting for the city to tell us what to do,” she said. “We’re organizing and mobilizing as a community to make sure we can take care of each other.”

When the city does step in, Blount said she hopes leaders will work alongside organizations “instead of making a plan that really doesn’t work for anyone.”

In Hartford, Kamora Herrington was planning to host a group of young people at her community arts center, Kamora’s Cultural Corner, so their families could keep going to their jobs while schools were closed.

“That’s not happening now,” Herrington said, pointing to health and cleanliness concerns and growing restrictions on gatherings of people.

Instead, she’s looking for ways to keep people connected virtually as they deal with physical isolation and the threats of job loss, mounting bills, food insecurity and illness. She plans to take her weekly community conversations online and hold something like a weekly story hour and discussion.

“As people are losing their shifts and losing their tips and losing time, people are getting really close to their breaking point and we’re brand new at this,” Herrington said. “We’ll see where we are at in two weeks.”

The school closures have Rocky Hill resident Natalie Rios, 30, thankful that she and her husband already work opposite shifts to take care of their baby.

On Friday, their oldest daughter stayed home too, as her school, Betances STEM Magnet, was one of three in Hartford that closed early after staff members reported being sick.

“He goes to work when I get home from my job so that I can stay with the kids and vice versa,” Rios said.

Many others are having to make hard decisions.

“I have a few coworkers who have small children and if their schools or daycare closes, they can’t go to work,” Rios said.

