School building, officer mandates clears N Carolina House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More building safety and campus police officer requirements for North Carolina's public schools would occur if a bill that cleared one chamber of the General Assembly becomes law.

The House voted unanimously Monday for a measure that includes several policy recommendations made by a study committee formed in response to the deadly Florida school shooting in February. The bill now heading to the Senate would require all school buildings to undergo annual vulnerability assessments and middle and high schools to create student-to-student counseling programs.

Special training for school resource officers would be mandated, while charter schools would have risk management plans and hold safety drills.

House Speaker Tim Moore blocked debate and votes on several Democratic amendments containing gun-control restrictions and other items, saying they weren't relevant to the bill.