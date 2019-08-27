School board wants Kentucky Noah's Ark to pay higher taxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A county school board in Kentucky says a Christian theme park with a 500-foot-long Noah's Ark is not paying enough in property taxes.

Grant County's school board filed a suit against the Ark Encounter after losing an administrative appeal. The school board alleges that the theme park has been undervalued by county officials.

The park in northern Kentucky preaches a literal interpretation of the Bible's Old Testament.

The suit says the county's property valuation administrator assessed the property's worth at $48 million in 2017. The school board is arguing that the Ark Encounter is worth much more, perhaps up to $130 million, meaning it is paying thousands less in property taxes than it should.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ark Encounter declined to comment on the lawsuit.