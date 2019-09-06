School board members quit as superintendent pushed to leave

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Three school board members in a South Carolina county are resigning in protest after other board members pushed the superintendent into leaving.

The Aiken Standard reports that Aiken County Superintendent Sean Alford resigned Thursday. Board members Ahmed Samaha, Tad Barber and Rosemary English all announced they were quitting the board, with Barber saying the board "is not in line with my beliefs and values."

The board voted 6-2 to accept Alford's resignation. Barber and English voted against it, while Samaha abstained. Board members who accepted Alford's resignation haven't publicly said why.

In a Friday statement, Alford says his Sept. 13 departure is "not an ideal circumstance" but says the board has a right to choose who it wants as superintendent.

Alford's departure followed a closed board meeting on Tuesday.

