School 'adventure' prompts security scare, delays graduation

ARMAGH, Pa. (AP) — Graduation ceremonies postponed at a western Pennsylvania high school due to a security scare are now scheduled Monday evening, but officials say eight students will not be allowed to take part.

State police in Indiana County say 10 seniors at United Junior-Senior High School in East Wheatfield entered a restricted area of the school Friday. Eight of them, including one student wearing a backpack, were seen on surveillance video entering a crawlspace.

State troopers and Pittsburgh K-9 and bomb squad units responded and searched the school but found no dangerous or explosive items.

Superintendent Barbara Parkins said the students apparently believed (wrongly) that they would emerge at the football field. She said "some of them referred to it as an adventure." Parkins said she anticipates some criminal charges.