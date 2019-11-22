Scholarships target doctors in Arizona underserved areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona’s medical school says it will give free tuition to some students who commit to working as primary care doctors in underserved areas.

The school said Friday scholarships will be available to nearly 100 students at its Phoenix and Tucson campuses. Students will have to commit to working in an underserved area after their residency for one year for each year of waived tuition.

The scholarships are funded with part of an $8 million state funding plan approved earlier this year. The rest of that money will allow growth from 80 to 100 medical students at UA’s Phoenix campus.

Physician groups say high debt burdens discourage new doctors from working in primary care in rural or urban underserved areas, which tend to come with lower salaries.