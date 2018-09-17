Schimel wants truth about Kavanaugh allegations quickly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says the nation deserves the truth about sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied any wrongdoing.

Schimel and attorneys general from around the country signed onto a letter in July — two months before Ford's allegations came to light — urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Kavanagh.

Schimel also has portrayed himself as an advocate for sexual assault victims, creating a quandary for him.

He issued a statement Monday saying he begins by believing victims and gives them the benefit of the doubt as investigations proceed. He says Ford, Kavanaugh and the country deserve the truth as soon as possible.