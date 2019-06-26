Scathing review of Providence public schools released

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An independent review of the Providence public school system has found severe dysfunction, including rampant bullying and fighting among students, crumbling facilities and a tangled bureaucracy with no clear lines of authority.

The scathing 93-page report by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy released Tuesday night concluded that everyone from the school district to the teachers' union to the state Department of Education is failing the city's children.

The review found that many students don't take school seriously enough, parents feel left out, and poor teachers are almost impossible to fire.

The review was ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo and Mayor Jorge Elorza, both Democrats.

New state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says she knew city schools were poor, but she was surprised by just how bad things are.