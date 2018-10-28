PREP FOOTBALL=

Crescent 86, Mary Knight 28

Ephrata 35, Toppenish 6

Kennedy 68, Kentridge 41

Oakville 58, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 16

Onalaska 58, Life Christian Academy 6

Roosevelt 42, Chief Sealth 25

Seattle Lutheran 49, Muckleshoot Tribal School 33

Seton Catholic 26, King's Way Christian School 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/