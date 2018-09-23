Saturday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln East def. Seward, 25-21, 25-20, 31-33, 25-22
|Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-13
Centura def. Fillmore Central, 25-22, 25-22
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-20
Superior def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-12
|Consolation Semifinal
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-24
Fillmore Central def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 25-14
|Semifinal
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18
Superior def. Centura, 25-16, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-18
|Fifth Place
Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14
|Third Place
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-21, 25-17
|Championship
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16
|Allison Weston Monarch Tournament
|Silver Division
Bellevue West def. Kearney, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Kearney def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14
|Fifth Place
Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 26-24, 25-21
|Gold Division
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-17
|Third Place
Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-11, 25-19
|Championship
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Millard West, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23
|Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-18
Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-13, 25-18
Ewing def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-10
|Consolation Semifinal
North Central def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18
|Semifinal
Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 25-19, 15-25, 25-13
Ewing def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-10, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-18
|Fifth Place
North Central def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-18
|Championship
Ewing def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-18
|Arlington Tournament
Bennington def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-7
|Consolation
Nebraska City def. Arlington, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18
|Championship
Bishop Neumann def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19
|Aurora Tournament
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 26-24, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-22, 25-16
Sidney def. Crete, 25-11, 21-25, 25-14
Waverly def. Central City, 25-10, 25-17
|Consolation Semifinal
Aurora def. York, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16
Central City def. Crete, 25-18, 25-19
|Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-18
Waverly def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Crete def. York, 25-18, 25-19
|Fifth Place
Aurora def. Central City, 25-10, 25-21
|Third Place
Sidney def. Kearney Catholic, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25
|Championship
Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-12, 25-20
|Axtell, Kan. Tournament
|Pool Play
|Red Pool
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Axtell, Kan., 20-25, 25-14, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Linn, Kan., 25-11, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wetmore, Kan., 25-11, 25-11
|Blue Pool
Diller-Odell def. Frankfort, Kan., 25-23, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-7, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Valley Heights, Kan., 26-24, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Valley Heights, Kan., 23-25, 25-15, 25-16
|Bertrand Tournament
Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-13
Giltner def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-19
Giltner def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 12-25, 25-15, 25-14
|Brady Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-21
Brady def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-15, 25-19
Cody-Kilgore def. Stapleton, 25-14, 25-15
Mullen def. Maxwell, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17
|Consolation Semifinal
Eustis-Farnam def. Maxwell, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 25-4, 25-8
|Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23
Brady def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
|Seventh Place
Maxwell def. Stapleton, 25-15, 25-5
|Fifth Place
Wauneta-Palisade def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-14
|Third Place
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-19
|Championship
Brady def. Anselmo-Merna, 20-25, 25-21, 25-12
|David City Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Shelby/Rising City def. David City, 25-21, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Twin River, 25-22, 26-24
Twin River def. David City, 25-10, 25-17
|Pool B
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-17, 25-10
Aquinas def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-14
North Bend Central def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-17
|Third Place
Twin River def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18
|Championship
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
|Elkhorn Valley Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Battle Creek def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-13
Battle Creek def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-13
Cedar Bluffs def. Randolph, 26-28, 25-19, 25-20
St. Paul def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-9
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-13
St. Paul def. Battle Creek, 25-13, 25-19
|Pool B
Archbishop Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-15
Archbishop Bergan def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-14
Archbishop Bergan def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-9
Boyd County def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-22, 28-30, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-12
|Fifth Place
Boyd County def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-20, 25-12
|Third Place
Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-10
|Championship
Archbishop Bergan def. St. Paul, 26-24, 25-23
|Hampton Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Hampton def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-15
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-21
Mead def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-20
|Pool 2
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-13
Clarkson/Leigh def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-19
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-21
|Third Place
Hampton def. Deshler, 27-25, 27-25
|Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
|Hershey Tournament
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-14
Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 26-24
Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-14, 25-21
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-23
|Holdrege Tournament
Alliance def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-14
Minden def. McCook, 25-27, 25-8, 25-19
|Consolation Semifinal
Holdrege def. Cozad, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
McCook def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-17
|Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-23, 25-22
Minden def. Alliance, 26-24, 25-22
|Seventh Place
Cozad def. Ravenna, 25-23, 30-28
|Fifth Place
McCook def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-20
|Third Place
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12
|Championship
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15
|Lincoln Pius X Tournament
|Pool Play
|Green Pool
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Blair, 25-12, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-17
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Gretna def. Blair, 25-17, 25-10
Gretna def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12
|Gold Pool
Lincoln Pius X def. Norris, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Mercy, 22-14, 25-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-23
Millard North def. Norris, 25-7, 25-12
Millard North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-12
Norris def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-15
|Seventh Place
Blair def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22
|Fifth Place
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-17
|Third Place
Millard North def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-18
|Championship
Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 25-11, 25-21
|Louisville Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Auburn def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 26-24
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-18, 26-24
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-18
|Pool B
Douglas County West def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-18
Douglas County West def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-8
|Fifth Place
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18
|Third Place
Louisville def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-17
|Championship
Auburn def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-13
|Mitchell Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool B
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-15
Leyton def. Gordon/Rushville, 19-25, 25-18, 25-16
Leyton def. Bayard, 25-15, 25-19
|Plainview Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-16, 25-14
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-23
Plainview def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-22
|Potter-Dix Tournament
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-8, 26-24
Crawford def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-22, 25-22
Crawford def. Peetz, Colo., 25-15, 25-14
Morrill def. Peetz, Colo., 25-11, 25-17
Potter-Dix def. Peetz, Colo., 25-9, 20-25, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25
Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-15
|Riverside Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-21, 29-31, 25-9
Lutheran High Northeast def. Fullerton, 25-11, 25-18
O'Neill def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-14
|Pool B
Osceola def. Riverside, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Wood River def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-13
Wood River def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
|Fifth Place
Riverside def. Fullerton, 25-15, 25-20
|Third Place
O'Neill def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-10
|Championship
Wood River def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-9, 25-18
|Southern Tournament
Malcolm def. Heartland, 27-25, 27-25
Malcolm def. Southern, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-16, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-21, 27-25
|Sutherland Tournament
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-9
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23
Overton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 12-25, 25-17
South Loup def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-15
|Consolation Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15
Sutherland def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17
|Semifinal
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Overton, 25-14, 25-23
South Loup def. Chase County, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24
|Seventh Place
Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-17, 25-15
|Fifth Place
Broken Bow def. Sutherland, 25-20, 25-17
|Third Place
Overton def. Chase County, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18
|Championship
South Loup def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23
|Wisner-Pilger Tournament
CWC def. Madison, 25-12, 25-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Homer, 25-13, 25-12
|Semifinal
CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 25-19
Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
|Seventh Place
Madison def. Homer, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14
|Fifth Place
Pierce def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-21, 25-22
|Third Place
Wisner-Pilger def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
|Championship
CWC def. Wayne, 25-21, 15-25, 28-26