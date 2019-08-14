Salt Lake City schools, teachers negotiate pay raise deal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake City school district has negotiated a tentative deal with its teachers that would include an annual salary raise.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that the deal would raise all teacher salaries by 4.1% or at least $1,845 a year and put the annual pay for starting educators at $46,845.

District officials say the deal also includes more personal days and is contingent upon the Salt Lake Education Association's approval at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Officials say the deal comes two months after salary negotiations stalled; the district suggested a 3% raise and the teachers wanted a 6% raise.

Officials say the raise would be reflected in the Sept. 15 paycheck following approval.

Officials say the district employs about 1,300 educators.

