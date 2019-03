Saint Joseph's fires coach Phil Martelli after 24 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Joseph's University has fired head basketball coach Phil Martelli after 24 seasons.

The Philadelphia school made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Martelli became head coach in 1995 after 10 years as an assistant.

In 2003-2004, he was named AP coach of the year after leading Jameer Nelson and the Hawks to an undefeated season. The Hawks reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2016. But they've had three straight losing seasons since, finishing 14-19 this season.

Saint Joseph's said Martelli stood out among his peers for his long tenure and achievements, along with his community engagement and service as a school ambassador.