SC historically black school gets new trustees next month

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University next board of trustees will have mostly new members, who follow a board installed in 2015 to stabilize the historically black school.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports eight new people will serve on the 12-member board beginning July 1. The S.C. General Assembly elected the new trustees in May.

Sen. John Matthews says the board "brings a diversity of experiences and background."

The temporary board was installed amid concerns about finances and accreditation at the university.

Legislators agreed in 2016 that the school wouldn't have to repay $12 million in loans from the state. The move helped the school retain its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges after being on probation for two years.

