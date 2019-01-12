Rwandans working in Nebraska on their nation's future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The African nation of Rwanda needs to feed its fast-growing population of 12 million residents and has been sending some of its best and brightest students to study in Nebraska.

The Rwanda students constitute the third-largest population of foreign students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Most of the Rwandans are enrolled in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. They're taking courses centered on conservation agriculture, as well as courses on leadership and entrepreneurship. They have freedom to explore a specialization within the agriculture and natural resources offerings before returning home to Rwanda, which is still recovering from the 1994 genocide.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Rwandan government has partnered with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and pledged to educate 200 Rwandans to build the country's future.

