Rutgers says $100 million goal for sports facilities reached

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers says it has reached its goal of raising $100 million to build athletic facilities for its 650 student-athletes.

More than 4,000 supporters contributed to the R Big Ten Build drive that kicked off in January 2016 and received $25 million in state tax credits.

A locker room is under construction for the football practice complex unveiled in August 2017. A softball training complex, men's basketball locker room and two strength and conditioning centers have also risen during the campaign.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled this weekend for a center to provide a range of resources for student-athletes including academic advising, learning specialists and tutoring.

A September grand opening is scheduled for a center housing a sports medicine program and practice facilities for men's and women's basketball, wrestling and gymnastics.