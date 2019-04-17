Rutgers, faculty union reach tentative deal to avert strike

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's flagship university has reached a tentative contract agreement with its faculty union, avoiding what would have been the first faculty strike in the school's 253-year history.

The agreement was announced late Tuesday night. Details about the proposal will be released Wednesday.

The Rutgers AAUP-AFT union, which represents nearly 5,000 full-time faculty and graduate employees at the school, called the agreement an "historic and unprecedented accomplishment." Union members will have to approve the deal, but a ratification vote has not been scheduled.

The agreement came together during marathon negating sessions held in recent days.