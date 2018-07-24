Rutgers, RWJBarnabas Health launching academic health system

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers University have formed a partnership to create an academic health system in a bid to improve clinical care, education, and research.

The two organizations announced their agreement Tuesday. They will remain separate organizations, but their boards will form a joint committee for strategic planning and oversight of the new system.

RWJBarnabas, which owns 11 acute-care hospitals and several other facilities in the state, will initially contribute $100 million and then more than $1 billion over 20 years to expand education and research. It also will pay for construction of a clinical and research building for the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and an ambulatory care center, both in New Brunswick.

Rutgers operates the New Jersey Medical School and the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.