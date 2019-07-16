Rhode Island school system gets money to restore sports

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city has approved an additional $4 million for its school budget that could be used to restore school sports and other programs.

The Warwick City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution that would add the money to the schools' budget to pay for 17 line items, including sports, teaching assistants, custodians, textbooks, and after-school programs.

The School Committee is expected to consider the proposal at a special meeting Tuesday, although the committee is not obligated to spend the money the way the council wants.

Sports were among several cuts the school committee made last month when it approved a $174 million budget.

City Council President Steven Merolla said "enough with holding kids hostage."

The district has three high schools and nearly 20 schools total.