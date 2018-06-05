Retired teacher gives $7.4M to the University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A retired high school teacher who lived in a modest two-bedroom home until her death has donated $7.4 million to the University of Kansas.

The school says in a news release that Lavon Brosseau's gift will benefit students majoring in the arts, humanities and education. Brosseau said before her death in 2016 at the age of 88 that "It's not what you get in life that's important — it's what you share."

The release said she was raised in a farmhouse that lacked plumbing and electricity. She taught English in Concordia and volunteered as a tutor well into her 80s. Her husband, Jack Brosseau, who co-owned a small glass company, died in 1998. The couple used their savings to buy farmland, which made up a large part of their estate.