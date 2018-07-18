Restraining order granted against school board chairman

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A temporary restraining order against the chairman of a Maryland school board accused of shoving and threatening one of its members will remain in place until a hearing next week.

News outlets report the order forbids Prince George's County Board of Education Chairman Segun Eubanks from having unlawful contact with board member Edward Burroughs III, but doesn't mean Eubanks agrees to the accusations.

Eubanks' attorney Bruce Marcus tells The Washington Post the order granted Monday by Judge Bryon Bereano in county District Court "basically says not to conduct yourself in an unlawful manner."

Burroughs sought the order and filed an assault complaint Thursday night. He says Eubanks pinned him against a wall after a tense board meeting, "put his finger in my face and said 'I will f--- you up.' "

