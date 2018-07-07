Researchers study what happens to the dead in Arizona desert

PHOENIX (AP) — A team of researchers is trying to better understand what happens to migrants who die crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, including many whose bodies never are recovered.

The team is monitoring dead pigs in the Arizona desert, studying things like their decomposition rate and exposure to the elements, along with scavenging by animals.

Jason De Leon is an associate professor and director of the Undocumented Migration Project at the University of Michigan. He says the study shows how challenging it is to find and identify deceased migrants, particularly when their remains have been separated from any identifying personal items.

The Arizona Republic reports that an investigation found the U.S. Border Patrol's official tally significantly undercounts migrant deaths because the agency tracks only bodies encountered by its agents and not those found by others.

