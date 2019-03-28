Report: Voucher, charter schools consume $193m in state aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows voucher and charter schools will reduce aid to public schools by nearly $193 million this school year.

Democratic state Rep. Sondy Pope released an analysis Thursday that the Legislative Fiscal Bureau prepared at her request. The report shows voucher and charter schools will consume $192.9 million that could have gone to public schools this year.

Voucher schools are private schools where students offset tuition with state subsidies. Charter schools operate outside the state system but receive government funding.

Pope released the report as the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee prepares to begin revising Gov. Tony Evers' state budget. The plan calls for capping voucher enrollment in 2021 and eliminating an income tax deduction for private school tuition.

Aides for Republican legislative leaders didn't immediately respond to emails.