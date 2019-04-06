Report: Percentage of college-bound students on a decline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A report by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has found that the percentage of Indiana high school graduates enrolling in college continues to fall.

The Journal Gazette reports that the 2019 College Readiness Report shows that 63% of 2017 graduates went immediately to college, dropping from 64% in 2016 and 65% in 2015. The commission says the national average is 67%.

The report says that around 46% of the 2017 high school graduates were admitted into a public state college, with Ivy Tech Community being the most favored.

The study also reveals that 67% of college-bound students try to earn a bachelor's degree, with many receiving a college credit while in high school. The report also notes that 88% of the students did not require remediation.

