Report: New Mexico State sees jump in rapes, drug cases

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A new report says violent crimes are increasing at New Mexico State University.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports that the university's 2019 Annual Security Report showed reported rapes on campus quadrupled in a year. The report says between 2017 and 2018, reported rapes went from 3 to 12.

In addition, drug abuse cases spiked from 65 to 107 during the same period. The report says liquor law violations jumped from 75 to 114.

New Mexico State University Police Chief Stephen Lopez says officials don't believe crimes are increasing but that more victims are coming forward to report crimes.