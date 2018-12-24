Report: Charter school cash spent on Connecticut elections

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows wealthy individuals with ties to charters schools have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to influence Connecticut elections.

Common Cause in Connecticut and the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, who researched state campaign finance reports filed through Nov. 15, say six Connecticut political action committees that are supportive of charter schools have received nearly $513,000 since 2016. More than half of that money — 58 percent — came from out-of-state sources.

Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Common Cause in Connecticut, says wealthy donors are "looking for issues they think they can influence" as independent spending on elections becomes specialized and sophisticated.

The report examines state legislative and some local races. Much of the money was spent on direct mailers, consultants, polling and online advertising.