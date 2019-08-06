Religious activist fined for burning library's LGBTQ books

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa religious activist accused of burning four LGBTQ children's books that he checked out of a library has been convicted of a simple misdemeanor and fined.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle says 63-year-old Paul Robert Dorr, of Ocheyedan, was found guilty Tuesday of criminal mischief and ordered to pay $125 in fines and court costs.

Prosecutors say Dorr posted a Facebook video in October in which he denounced the Orange City library for having the books and threw the books into a burning barrel.

Dorr had fought to have the charge dismissed, saying he was singled out for prosecution because of his anti-gay message. A judge rejected his argument, saying the only message being sent to him was "that he cannot burn books that do not belong to him."