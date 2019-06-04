Regents approve pay hike for ENMU president

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The president of Eastern New Mexico University will be getting a raise.

KENW-FM Radio News reports the university's board of regents voted 4-1 over the weekend to increase Jeff Elwell's salary by 4%. Student Regent Joseph Gergel was the dissenting vote.

The increase will bump Elwell's annual salary from $245,000 to $254,800. The raise will take effect with the start of the fiscal year July 1.

Earlier this year, the regents voted to authorize 4% salary increases for all other university employees. Those raises also will take effect next month.

Elwell joined Eastern New Mexico University as the 10th president in 2017. He became chancellor of the three-campus system the following year.

Elwell previously served as dean of the art and sciences college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

___

Information from: KENW-TV, http://kenw.org