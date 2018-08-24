Regents approve new logo for Nevada higher education system

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's higher education system has a new logo that was created by one of its students.

Officials with the state's higher education system say the logo was designed by Vivek Bhardwaj, who is majoring in information systems at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The logo was approved during Friday's Board of Regents meeting in Las Vegas. It was one of three final designs selected from 66 submissions that came from students throughout the system.

The logo incorporates five stars to represent the strategic goals of Nevada's higher education system. The first point is represented by a graduation cap atop the state, and growth is symbolized by sweeping lines that border the stars.

Officials say the system had 10,000 graduates last spring and more than 100,000 students are enrolled statewide.