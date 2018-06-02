Regents approve base pay increases for university presidents

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The presidents of Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona are getting pay raises.

The state Board of Regents on Thursday approved raising the salaries of ASU President Michael Crow, NAU President Rita Cheng and UA President Robert Robbins based on what the board called their "exemplary performance."

Crow's base was raised by $90,000 to $690,000, while Cheng's base salary is rising to $475,000 from $390,000, and Robbins will receive a $675,000 base salary, an increase from $600,000.

The raises for Crow and Cheng are retroactively effect to Jan. 1, while Robbins' new base pay rate takes effect July 1.

The board also authorized scheduled future increases to each president's base salary of 3.5 percent per year beginning in September of 2019, 2020 and 2021.