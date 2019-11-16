Rebellious students abandon occupation of Hong Kong campus

In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, protesters move bricks as they barricade a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Protesters who barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong's universities have tried to turn the campuses into armed camps, resorting to medieval weapons to stop police from entering the grounds. Their weapons include bows and arrows, catapults and hundreds of gasoline bombs stacked up to ramparts - often built by the students.

HONG KONG (AP) — Rebellious students and anti-government protesters have abandoned their occupation of at least one major Hong Kong university after a near weeklong siege by police, but some other schools remain under the control of demonstrators.

Major traffic disruption plagued the city on Saturday even as schools and universities remain closed around Hong Kong.

Police retook control of suburban Chinese University after students and protesters left. Police and protesters fought running battles at the campus Tuesday, which had been transformed into a fortress by hundreds of protesters.

The presidents of nine universities issued a joint statement late Friday calling on the government to resolve the political deadlock and restore safety and public order.

Protests are now in their sixth month.