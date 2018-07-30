ROTC cadets found after getting lost in Wahiawa course

HONOLULU (AP) — Two visiting Army ROTC cadets were rescued after spending the night lost in a jungle warfare course in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Army's 25th Infantry Division spokesman, Lt. Col. Curt Kellogg, says the two college students became lost while participating Saturday in land navigation training in Schofield Barracks East Range.

The cadets were in the jungle operations training course, which is about 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometers) in size and covered with dense vegetation.

The Army launched a search that included about 200 soldiers and Army vehicles and helicopters. Kellogg says Honolulu police and firefighters assisted in the search.

The Army searched overnight and into the morning until the two cadets were found Sunday at about 11 a.m.

Kellogg declined to say where the cadets go to school, but says it was not in Hawaii.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com