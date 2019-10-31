RI students trail neighbors and follow national trends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island students were in the middle of the pack nationally but scored lower than most of their New England peers on a nationwide test.

The test is called the National Assessment of Educational Progress, and this year it was administered in grades 4, 8 and 12 in English and math. It's often called the Nation's Report Card.

State education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the results released Wednesday "are another reminder that we have a lot more work to do."

The Providence Journal reports that overall national scores were disappointing, noting that over the past decade there has been no progress in math or reading.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says the nation's 2019 scores are "devastating," citing that two out of three students are not proficient in reading.