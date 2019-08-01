Quinton Lucas to be sworn in as Kansas City's new mayor

FILE - In this June 8, 2019 file photo, Kansas City mayoral candidates Quinton Lucas, left, and Jolie Justus meet at Northland Cathedral for the fifth of six debates sponsored by The Kansas City Star, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City will inaugurate its new mayor Thursday, Aug. 1 when Lucas takes office. Lucas will succeed two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Justus in the mayor’s race in June. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled Thursday morning at City Hall. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 8, 2019 file photo, Kansas City mayoral candidates Quinton Lucas, left, and Jolie Justus meet at Northland Cathedral for the fifth of six debates sponsored by The Kansas City Star, in Kansas ... more Photo: Shelly Yang, AP Photo: Shelly Yang, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Quinton Lucas to be sworn in as Kansas City's new mayor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is set to inaugurate its new mayor.

Quinton Lucas will take office following a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning at City Hall.

Lucas, a 34-year-old black man, will succeed two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the mayor's race in June.

Lucas becomes the mayor of a city where he and his family were often homeless during his childhood on Kansas City's impoverished east side. Despite those struggles, Lucas won academic scholarships to a prestigious private school in Kansas City and then to Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School. He is a practicing attorney and a member of the University of Kansas law faculty.

Six new and six returning members of the City Council also will take office Thursday.