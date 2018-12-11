Quincy University picks president from College of Charleston

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A top administrator of a South Carolina college will become the next president of Quincy University in western Illinois.

Quincy introduced Brian McGee as the private liberal arts college's new leader on Monday, saying he will replace Phil Conover in July when Conover retires after two years as president. McGee is currently provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the College of Charleston and previously was School of Communication chairman at Spalding University in Kentucky.

Quincy trustees chairman Del Mitchell said board members were confident McGee would continue moving the 1,100-student Catholic school toward long-term sustainability.

Conover is credited with helping the university overcome an unexpected $5 million budget shortfall when he became president.