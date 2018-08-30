Quad-City area colleges partner for recruitment campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Seven higher education institutions in the Quad-City area are collaborating in a recruitment campaign.

The Quad-City Times reports that the "QC Colleges: Raising the QC by 4,171 degrees" campaign was announced Wednesday in Davenport. The initiative will be presented in partnership with "Q2030," a community-development initiative for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the initiative partners include Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

Augustana President Steven Bahls says the initiative aims to attract more local students who attend to stay in the Quad-Cities area.

Q2030 Director Greg Aguilar says current Quad-City college and university students come from all 50 states and 61 countries, "from Australia to Zimbabwe."

